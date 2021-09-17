The Tompkins County community rejoiced in another completed construction and sale of a Habitat for Humanity house located on Slaterville Road on Sept. 13.
This house, located on 1930 Slaterville Road, is the second of three houses to be built by Tompkins County Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH) on a three-acre parcel of land, purchased by the organization back in December of 2018, that was eventually subdivided into three separate one-acre lots.
The first house, located at 1928 Slaterville Road, is currently occupied by a family of four. That house and the one at 1930 Slaterville Road are identical in size (1,100 square feet), layout (three bedrooms, one bathroom, open kitchen area) and style (ranch).
The third house (1932 Slaterville Road), which is actually a renovation project of an already existing abode, will be completed in 2022. This house will be larger in square footage with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a renovated full garage.
Moving into the newly constructed house is Tamrie Oliver and her three children Noah, Gabe and Allie. Oliver is a part-time student at Syracuse University that has been for Cornell Dining for close to a decade.
Several individuals involved in the construction of the home spoke at Sunday’s festivities. Shannon MacCarrick, Executive Director of TCHFH, recalled how unusual the process of building the home and finding its family was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We purchased this property at the end of 2018; started work in 2019, and really had no idea what would happen after that and how much things would change,” MacCarrick said. “At one point during this process, I remember saying to Liz [Warner] how bizarre it felt to me because we had selected home buyers, and I had met none of them because everything was happening over the computer … we’re signing things electronically and the whole bit.”
“May of this year, I finally got to meet Tamrie [Oliver] at Women Build, and we moved wheelbarrows of dirt together, and it was a very simple job and it was so nice to finally meet her and to get to connect, because one of the special things about Habitat is that we don’t just build a house; we build a community in the process.”
Liz Warner, Family Services Coordinator for TCHFH, shared similar thoughts that day as well.
“Tamrie came into this partnership at such a strange time,” Warner said. “I can remember our very first meetings were either outside or over the phone where both of us were towering in a closet somewhere, hiding from our kids, trying to hear and go over paperwork. It’s definitely been challenging. There’s been a lot of hurdles thrown her way with COVID. Multiple closures and delays on site and with being able to have volunteers at her being able to come, quarantine. It’s a build we’ll never forget. That is for sure.”
After Warner spoke, Oliver gave her thanks to members of the TCHFH staff as well as those who volunteered to help with the construction.
“I just want to say thank you for everything you guys have done for us and our new house and all of the amazing volunteers that I got to meet,” Oliver said at the ceremony. “It’s been great; it’s been so much fun just building walls or … even putting up wheelbarrows of mud. It’s just been a great experience. Thank you all so much for your donations and the volunteers.”
