On Monday, July 25, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to multiple reports of commercial burglaries throughout the Town/Village of Lansing and Dryden.
Deputies responded to Autoworks in the Town of Dryden where unknown suspects unlawfully entered the building and stole customer vehicle keys. The suspects used those vehicle keys to steal a vehicle from the lot and leave the scene.
Deputies also responded to Myers Park for a reported burglary. Unknown suspects unlawfully entered the admissions building and stole currency from a cash box.
Deputies canvassed the areas of the reported burglaries and were able to recover the stolen vehicle, which was located in the Town of Lansing. At this time, it is believed that these burglaries are related. Video from each location is being collected and reviewed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Tip line at 607-266-5420.
On the same day, NYSP took burglary reports from the All Saints Church, Lake Breeze Ice Cream, and the Aldi construction site, all in the Town/Village of Lansing.
Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the NYSP at 607-347-4463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.