The Caroline Town Council unanimously passed important broadband legislation and tax exemptions to support Caroline’s emergency volunteers, elderly, disabled, families, and the underserved at a business meeting that took place in February.
As part of its ongoing effort to build out broadband in underserved areas of Caroline, the Council passed an historic resolution to support development of a feasibility study and partial buildout of Dryden’s municipal broadband project into Caroline. The Town Council approved an agreement with Tompkins County for a Tompkins County Community Recovery Funds Award of $132,333, combined with a commitment to allocate the Town’s ARPA funds of $338,050 towards this ambitious project.
Town Supervisor, Mark Witmer, praised the Council for its commitment to establishing municipal broadband across Caroline. “This extends the Town Council’s earlier support of broadband buildout in underserved areas of Caroline into the development of a Caroline municipal service that will support the needs of businesses, remote workers, home schoolers, and all Caroline residents for affordable, reliable broadband.”
During a recent interview, Witmer said that the process began last fall and has been led by counsel person Kelly McKenzie’s work with the Town of Dryden. According to Witmer, “broadband is one of the few infrastructure things that is highlighted for ARPA money and it’s a clear need in our town and has been for some time.”
Witmer continued saying that despite the fact that a lot of people have internet access in Caroline, the service is neither sufficient nor reliable. He says that a feasibility study being carried out by Hunt Engineering will help the town find out exactly how many residents are in internet dead zones.
“We hear from residents all the time about frustrations with internet access and reliability and things like that,” Witmer said. He continued saying that the town suffers from “a lack of quality affordable broadband, and that having a municipally owned system will address both of those problems.
Additionally, in recognition of community service the Council granted enhanced property tax exemptions to Volunteer Firefighters, Ambulance Workers, and Veterans. Exemptions for Senior and Disabled Citizens were also updated and enhanced.
To improve Caroline housing stock and the availability of housing for family members, the Council also granted tax exemptions for Capital Improvements to Residential Buildings, Capital Improvements for the Disabled, and Living Quarters for Parents or Grandparents.
In keeping with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan’s commitment to rural character and green living, exemptions were also granted for Historic Barns and Green Buildings.
