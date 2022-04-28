About a year and a half ago the Dryden Town Board approved a Special Use Permit to have two engine turbines at Borger Station be replaced by two new ones that would be more efficient in reducing air emissions. According to a report from Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), who owns Eastern Gas Transmission and Storage (GT&S), which operates the station, that move is paying dividends.
Don House, Director of External Affairs at BHE GT&S for the northeast region, presented an annual report on the company’s efforts in reducing harmful emissions to the town board at a meeting on April 21. The report showed decreases in the amounts of harmful emissions at the station since installing the two new engines. The following are specific pieces of data from the report:
•2021 emissions of nitrogen oxides decreased from 2020 total of 25 tons per year. (Gasses like nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide contribute to the formation of smog and acid rain and impact the tropospheric ozone.)
•2021 emissions of carbon oxides decreased from over 20,000 tons per year to just under 20,000 tons.
•2021 volatile organic compounds, an EPA-regulated drinking water contaminant, emissions decreased from just under 1.0 tons per year to just over 0.5 tons.
•2021 particulate matter emissions (a general term for solid particles and liquid droplets found in air) decreased from about 3.5 tons per year to a little more than two tons.
•2021 sulfur oxides emissions decreased from a little less than 0.4 tons per year to a little more than 0.2 tons.
•2021 methane emissions decreased from a little over five tons per year to just under five tons.
•2021 hazardous air pollutants emissions decreased from around 0.7 tons per year to about 0.5 tons.
•2021 formaldehyde emissions decreased from about 0.6 tons per year to a little more than 0.4 tons.
In addition, Houser reported a record year company-wide in storage on the turnover of gas. He also reported that the amount of natural gas that passed through the station (used by the engine turbines) decreased from about 139,000,000 thousands of standard cubic feet of gas in 2020 to about 99,000,000.
Councilman Dan Lamb said the report validates the board’s decision a year and a half ago to approve the replacement of the two engine turbines.
“I was speaking with a lot of experts, and they all said, ‘Take this deal. The health benefits far outweigh your worries about CO2 emissions,’” Lamb said. “What we’re seeing here is a reduction in those harmful pollutants. Not only that, but a reduction in CO2. Now, that may be due to the fact that less gas went through your station that period, but the reductions seem pretty worthwhile overall.”
