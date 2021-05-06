The Dryden Central School District held a virtual public forum to introduce the board of education candidates for the upcoming election on May 3. All six candidates were given an opportunity to answer 10 questions curated by the district staff as well as district families.
There are four seats up for grabs in this year’s election – three of which are three-year terms and the other just a two-year term. Incumbents Lawrence Lyon, Ron Szymanski and Joan Stock look to retain their seats on the board, while newcomers Bridget Flanigan, Nancy Crawford and Justin St. Juliana vy for a first term.
Many of the questions asked at the forum centered on politics and diversity in the district’s education system. The candidates were asked whether or not they believed students should be educated on politics in their classrooms, to which all six agreed that politics should have its place in the curriculum.
“When I look at the mission of the school system, ‘To educate and empower each learner to achieve excellence and build a better world,’ we can’t do that unless we’re doing two things,” St. Juliana said. “We can’t do that unless we allow students to get the skills and tools they need to engage in those difficult discussions. They need to be able to handle these as adults. And at the same time, we need to let them engage in those discussions. If we just give them the tools and never let them participate, they will not leave as fully formed, well-rounded students.”
Crawford said it is important to teach students to embrace varying opinions on certain issues.
“Critical thinking being not being told what to think, but how to think,” Crawford said. “How to take issues and how to take debate issues in respectful ways with each other, because I think right now our country is a very divided and divisive place and I want our community not to be that way. I want us to teach and train students to be able to hear questions about what’s going on.”
Lyon brought up how though Americans have access to vast amounts of information, but struggle to decipher every piece of it, and how he believes focusing on educating students on the origins of the country will help with this predicament.
“Teaching the exceptionality, if you will, of America in terms of our constitutional structure, government structure, the freedoms that we enjoy – which are easy to take for granted when you have them and you’ve always [had] – that is where I think we need to begin,” Lyon said. “Then the information flow can come and our students can make their decisions, assess things and move on.”
Another topic discussed was the fact that some students and families in the community have requested that the district publish a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on its website, similar to the one on TST BOCES’s website. The candidates were asked whether or not they would be in favor of such a move.
Crawford said she would not like to see the district publish such a statement since she believes this is a political issue and the district should avoid making any political stance.
“Everything I’ve known in the community that I’ve lived in for 50 years – the Dryden community – has not been racist in nature,” she said. “I’ve even asked lately of people, ‘Have you seen things? Have you heard things?’ And it’s not that I don’t think that people can do things that hurt other people’s feelings, but I do think that we need to be careful not to judge motives in other people’s hearts and minds. I don’t think that helps us. I think that we can say that we agree that everyone matters and that we want to uphold that and treat people fairly, justly, and I want that for everyone.”
Stock did not say whether or not she would be in favor of publishing a statement and said racism is not an issue in the community.
“Do I think there’s racism in our community? I don’t think so,” Stock said. “And if there is, I would encourage anyone that’s facing this racism to speak up.”
Flanigan also did not give a direct answer to the question. She said she considers the BLM movement tobe a human rights movement.
“To me, Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean your life doesn’t matter or my life doesn’t matter, but it means that … it was or it is difficult – all of our lives are difficult for some reason – but race did play a role in it,” she said. “We need to recognize and think about why this movement exists and what they’re motives are, and different people have different opinions on what they’re motives are behind that.”
Szymanski did not give a direct answer as well. He said he was “disappointed” in the question because he does not “accept the premise.” Szymanski said the main priority should be on addressing the learning gaps that have developed from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in a serious situation with our children over this past year with COVID being behind,” Szymanski said. “The issue, and the only issue, should be making up that gap. When we talk about this, to my satisfaction, I am proud of a superintendent that I believe is doing everything possible in providing equality of opportunity and making certain that every student is getting treated fairly and equally, both under the Constitution and morally.”
“I think that we need to stay focused on education in the classroom with the children learning about reading and writing and arithmetic and how to become successful adults,” he said.
St. Juliana said he would absolutely be in favor of issuing a statement of support of the BLM movement. A father of three Latino children, St. Juliana said he has witnessed racism in the community, and not outwardly expressing a pro-BLM stance would prevent the district from achieving its vision for the community.
“When we promote diversity in our community, when we stand up for what is right, we don’t just improve the lives of those diverse minorities,” he said. “It improves the lives of everybody. We get different viewpoints; we learn more; we engage in better conversations. If we look at the core beliefs in our school system, almost none of them could be accomplished without supporting diversity. ‘A safe, enjoyable and nurturing environment that promotes learning and growth.’ If you feel ostracized how can you do that? ‘React with integrity and accountability.’ If you’re treating people disproportionately or in a different way because of the color of their skin, we can’t realize that. ‘We value diversity and treat everyone with respect, compassion and dignity.’ That’s very straight forward. ‘We cultivate resilience and build strength of character.’ We need to be able to discuss these issues.”
Candidates were also asked whether or not they are in favor of the New York State Board of Regents’ an initiative to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in public schools, and how the board is asking public schools to develop policies to better the three areas.
Candidates Lyon, Stock and Szymanski said they are opposed to the initiative.
“It’s interesting to come out from the state, but what does it mean, really, because we are aggressively doing that,” Szymanski said. “At least in this school district. Can I speak for every school district? I will not. But I will tell you what I know this board and this superintendent are doing, and our teachers and our administrators I know are addressing these things aggressively everyday.”
On the other hand candidates St. Juliana, Flanigan and Crawford expressed their support of the initiative.
“While the school district may be doing a lot, that’s not to say that we can’t do more,” St. Juliana said. “If we really want to live up to the mission and vision of the Dryden Central School District, we need to be able to wholeheartedly embrace the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Another question asked was the candidate’s opinion on how successful the district has been at implementing anti-racism in its curriculum. Szymanski reiterated his sentiments from the question regarding a statement of support from the district to the BLM movement, saying he is satisfied with the way the district has approached such issues.
“I find this question is in some ways absurd from this perspective,” Szymanski said. “If you are going to say children, teenagers, who are insensitive to each other on many levels, make stupid or ignorant comments from time to time, and we’re going to use that as racism in our school, I would question that assessment.”
Flanigan said it is imperative to establish anti-racist behaviors in students at a young age.
“I think by saying, ‘Oh, boys will be boys, and teenagers will be teenagers,’ words matter,” she said. “Those things that people say to you in high school and middle school, whether they were just messing around, they matter and they make an impact on people. … We’re not setting up our kids for success in the world if we don’t try and teach them some of these things.”
The forum can be viewed in its entirety on the district’s website or at the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xm75URELHuKK7Tks5NWJBSsoO8GrUESl/view
