Dryden Grange is pleased to announce that Anne Grant of Dryden was recently presented the Gerald Eastman Award from New York State Grange at their Annual Meeting in Cortland. This Award recognizes a New York State Grange member or couple who exemplifies Christian principles and influences others in a positive way. Anne personifies these principles in every way.
Anne is well known in the Dryden area for her many volunteer activities over many years. She has been an active member of Dryden Grange for over 28 years. She has held many offices and served on many Grange Committees.
One example (and only one of many!) is her service as an integral part of the Dairy Day Committee since she joined the Grange. Dairy Day is described as “the beginning of summer” in Dryden and is a tribute to Dairy farmers and agriculture, starting with a parade, followed by entertainment, food and vendors in the village Montgomery Park. Anne has been involved in many facets from publicity to coordinating the parade (with help of family), scheduling entertainment and always selling milk at the Grange booth. Over 90 years young now, Anne leads the parade driving her convertible, with Dryden Grange sponsor signs on both sides.
Anne is also known for other volunteer activities in Dryden. For example, she has been an active member of the My Brother’s Keeper Sleeping Bag Group (making sleeping bags for the homeless from used materials) for over 20 years, bringing uplifting stories or a joke or two, and always aware of who we are serving. She has been an active volunteer in the Southworth Library, especially when her daughter was the Librarian. She is also an active member of her church, attending regularly (pre-pandemic) and teaching Sunday School to younger students. These are just a few examples of her community involvement. In the past, she opened her home to teens who needed a place to stay, she and her daughter wrote a column for the newspaper, she cared for friends when needed, and also, now, helps care for her great grandchildren, visits friends in local nursing homes, and finds time to read many, many books from the library.
Anne Grant was, and is, the “ultimate volunteer”, always thinking about what she can do to help others, both individually and through the groups she serves in and for. Dryden Grange is proud to have her as a member, chosen for the Gerald Eastman Award. Our “Congratulations!” to Anne L. Grant as one who “exemplifies Christian principles and influences others in a positive way.”
