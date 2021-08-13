Danila Apasov had an idea back in 2015 when he worked for the Freeville-based company (now located in Lakewood, CO) EcoJarz. He read somewhere about how companies launch new products based on reviews from customers on current products and wondered how he could apply this strategy to the products at EcoJarz.
At the time, EcoJarz was developing products like stainless steel drinking lids for Mason jars.
“I was like, ‘Well, I wonder if we could apply something like that to Mason jar products? We’re already making these Mason jar lids,’” Apasov said. “I started looking and saw that Mason jar soap dispensers were pretty popular, but they all tended to be made out of tin or pot steel, which look really nice and people like the way they look, but they would rust after like a couple months.”
Apasov approached the other owners of EcoJarz and proposed the concept to them. While they said they did not want to spend the money on developing the dispenser, they encouraged Apasov to look into it on his own time, which he did. From what he described as a “side project” ultimately developed into the first of Jarmazing Products’ line of rust-proof, stainless steel dispensers.
“First we had a stainless steel one, then we had a black stainless steel one. Now we have four different colors,” Apasov said. “People were asking for a foaming soap dispenser, so we made a foaming Mason jar soap dispenser. Then we had the idea to do a toothbrush holder, so we made a special one that fit the bitter, wide mouth jars, and … we were always trying to find new ideas … based on trends and what people are interested in buying that doesn’t exist yet and create them and see if they sell.”
Jarmazing sells its products off its website (jarmazingproducts.com) as well as its e-store on Amazon, where they have received hundreds to thousands of reviews – the majority earning four to five stars. At first, the company ran out of a rented building on Union Street in Freeville that was shared by EcoJarz and Weaver Wind Energy. However, once business grew, Apasov knew the company would need to find somewhere more spacious to run its operations.
“I had the option to buy the building, but we would have had to add an addition on,” the company’s general manager said. “It seemed to make more sense to just build another building that would be more modern, more super efficient, have natural light and kind of solve some of the problems at our other space, because we do get quite a bit of truck traffic.”
18 Factory Street wound up being Jarmazing’s next, and current, home, which oddly enough used to be the property of a stained glass factory back in the 1890s. The land had been vacant for the past century or so prior to Jarmazing purchasing and setting up shop on the property.
“We didn’t find very many ruins or anything like that. Just a small brick wall and a tone of scattered glass all over the place; different colored green and blue and purple, yellow glass,” Apasov said when recalling the construction of Jarmazing’s facility back in November 2019. “But it was kind of interesting at the time because we do a lot of stuff with glass and with jars, and at one point our plumber was working on digging something out to make the connection to the sewer, and he’s like, ‘Hey, check what I found,’ and he pulled out a blue Mason jar lid, a glass Mason jar. One of the like 1900s Mason jars. I thought that was pretty cool.”
The building was constructed with the company’s goal in mind of being “sustainable by default” as it is insulated with mini split heat pumps that provide a boost in energy efficiency. In addition to the building’s insulation, the company uses compostable and recyclable materials for its shipments, such as biodegradable tape and cardboard packaging. The products themselves offer an environmentally friendly alternative for consumers.
“A lot of our customers are refill stores, so that’s stores that sell bulk soap,” Apasov said. “You just buy one of our jars with the dispenser and then fill it yourself from a bulk refill store, or if you buy a gallon of soap at a time. So the idea being that you do reduce some of your plastic waste that you generate.”
Looking down the road, Jarmazing hopes to expand its operations further, such as selling more of its products in Canada. The company is also planning on developing and releasing a new product – a Mason jar dispenser for syrup, honey, and/or condiments to be used in cafes and bars – and has some other concepts on the backburner.
“We definitely have some ideas. We try to keep the cards close to the chest while we do it,” Apasov said. “A lot of making new products is just testing things out and prototyping. It may take us up to two years to develop a new product fully between having the original idea and then working with our designers to make a 3D model and 3D print it to test it and see if it works, keep doing that … making changes and then ultimately launching the product.”
