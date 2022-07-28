On Wednesday morning the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office responded to Ranic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. Employees of Ranic Golf Club arrived for work and had interrupted the burglary taking place. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in. A short time later, Deputies located a vehicle matching the description at 7 Robins Way in the Town of Lansing.
A further investigation at 7 Robins Way led to the identification of three possible suspects. One suspect fled on foot from the residence, another was located hiding inside of a closet and the third was taken into custody without incident. Several stolen items, including a stolen firearm, were recovered. The suspect’s possible involvement in other local burglaries is under investigation at this time.
The three suspects are identified as the following;
Dionte K. Henry, age 22 of Ithaca. Henry has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th (Class E Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Henry was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Tompkins County Jail on $2,500 cash and $5,000 bond.
Sky F. Volckhausen, age 19 of Ithaca. Volckhausen has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th (Class E Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Volckhausen was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
Joshua W. Payne, age 22 of Ithaca. Payne has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony). Payne was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Tompkins County Jail on $2,500 cash and $5,000 bond.
Cornell University Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just prior at the Cornell Golf Couse/Moakley House and charges are expected. Cayuga Heights Police are investigating a burglary at the First Congregational Church that occurred just prior as well and charges are expected.
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office would like to thank New York State Police - B.C.I., Ithaca Police Department - C.I.D., Cornell University Police, Cayuga Heights Police Department, and the Tompkins County Probation Department for their assistance in this case.
