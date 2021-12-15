Jen Gregory, Executive Director, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, announced on Dec. 13 that the Town of Dryden will embark on a $1.25 million fiberoptic project to connect the town to high-speed broadband after it received a $624,614 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. The money will be pooled with matching funds from USDA’s Rural Utility Service and Dryden’s American Plan Rescue Resources Fund to expand the Southern Tier Network (STN)’s fiber network 13.5 miles from Cornell University in Ithaca, North along Route 13 through Dryden and ending at Tompkins-Cortland Community College (TC3).
Gregory, who in November, launched Project Connect, an initiative to connect every household in Southern Tier 8’s eight county region (Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga, and Tompkins) to high-speed broadband, said Dryden’s innovative construction approach will create significant financial and time efficiencies by circumventing red tape and running the cables through its rail trail system. (PERM 75 allows NYSDOT to issue a tax on fiber infrastructure that runs in any state right of way. In this case, that right of way would be Route 13.)
“The fiber project will bypass New York State DOT utility rights-of-way and New York State DOT PERM 75 requirements by burying 13.5 miles of fiber optic cable through Varna, Etna, Village of Freeville, Village of Dryden, and the Town of Dryden, and via private easements,” Gregory said in a press release. “With some creative thinking, the Dryden project will save time and money and get the region connected to fiber, the vital infrastructure for our future,” she explained.
The broadband buildout will provide direct access to STN’s high-speed fiber network that includes educational, public safety, and broadband networks. The buildout will also spur economic development and enhanced public safety services, and provide the needed bandwidth to power modern-day and future applications. Importantly, once constructed, the network will create redundancy to support the increasing network capacity requirements of bandwidth-intensive applications to power distance learning, data backup/disaster recovery, and improved reliability.
“It increases speeds. It increases the affordability, so you can connect the municipal offices and the school district and TC3,” Gregory said. “So now instead of being dependent – not knowing where Spectrum is going to be, or not having the most reliable service – now they have a dedicated line that goes right to them. … You can say that will keep a consistent rate for the [municipalities] that are always under budget, and the school, and the college, for – usually they sign long-term agreements that are usually like 20 years.”
Last month, Southern Tier 8 announced it had applied for a $22 million federal grant to connect 1,000 of New York’s hardest-to-connect homes scattered throughout the Southern Tier. Today’s announcement marks the second major step forward in fully connecting the region.
“There’s lots more work to be done. Through sheer grit, determination, and strategic thinking, we’re making enormous headway in a short amount of time,” Gregory in the release.
About the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board
The Southern Tier 8 Regional Board (“Southern Tier 8”) serves as the Local Development District for the Appalachian Regional Commission to create opportunities for self-sustaining economic development and a higher quality of life. Southern Tier 8 also serves as a multifaceted economic development and planning agency serving eight counties (Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga, and Tompkins) in the Southern Tier region of Upstate New York. Southern Tier 8’s focus is to sustain and grow the regional economy by developing forward-thinking ideas and practical solutions to create opportunities for the future. The agency identifies multi-county issues to improve quality-of-life and drive economic revitalization. It also serves as the Local Development District for the Appalachian Regional Commission, a federal-state-local economic and community development partnership. For more information, visit southerntier8.org.
