The Dryden Town and Village courts are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a first amended administrative order made by Hon. Eugene D. Faughnan, JSC, Administrative Judge of the Sixth Judicial District, on March 18.
The following changes have been made to the town and village courts:
• All non-essential matters are administratively adjourned until a date on or after April 30, 2020 (for defendants not in custody and for civil matters) or on or after April 15, 2020 (for defendants in custody). The adjourned date shall be determined by the Assigned or Designated Judge and as practicable attorneys or pro-se litigants/defendants will be notified regarding adjourned dates by essential staff.
• Essential Town and Village Matters include arraignments, applications for Orders of Protection and any matte r deemed to be essential after application by the Designated Judge to the Supervising Judge. The Supervising judge, in consultation with theAdministrative Judge, shall permit a matter to proceed if warranted in the consolidated court part.
• All temporary orders of protection issued in the 6th judicial District that are due to expire while this Administrative Order is in effect, shall be deemed extended under the same terms and conditions for a period of 90 days from the date the order is scheduled to expire, unless the order is terminated or modified by the Designated Judge or Assigned Judge. To the extent practicable, the Designated Judge or Assigned Judge shall issue an amended order and the amended order shall be served.
• Immediate Arraignments that occur during the hours of court operations shall occur in the locations described in Attachment A before the designated County Court Judge.
• After hours arraignments in counties without a CAP Court, shall be heard either before a town or village justice in the local town or village court facilities.
• After hour s arraignments in counties with a CAP court, shall be heard before a CAP judge at the CAP court facility, unless the CAP court has suspended ope rations, in which case those matters will be heard in the appropriate town and village courts.
• After hours arraignments in cities with a city court , but which do not have a CAP Court or where the CAP court facility has suspended operations, may be heard before a city court judge in city court facility.
