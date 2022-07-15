“In the United States, firearms are the leading cause of death for children.”
These were the grave words of gun violence survivor and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Survivor Fellow Tiffany Starr, who spoke in Montgomery Park on Saturday evening.
Dozens of community members attended the event, which was hosted by the Dryden United Methodist Church. In addition to Starr’s presentation, the evening consisted of music, guided yoga exercises, a candlelight vigil and a prayer.
Introducing the event, Dryden Methodist Church member Tommy Van Wert explained a little bit about the United Methodist Church and its stance against gun violence.
“The Methodist Church has traditionally had a strong voice for social justice. Our local church has continued that path. We feed the hungry….We care for the poor and the prisoner, and we try to give voice to those people that can't speak up for themselves. The presentation tonight continues that call to service and justice,” Van Wert said.
Then Starr spoke, sharing her experience with gun violence; the story of how her father Stephen Starr, beloved Dryden High football coach, was killed in 1994. Starr recounted how her father died protecting one of her older sisters from an ex-boyfriend gunman.
“My dad was able to get to my sister and pulled her to safety. But in the process, he was killed. The rest of us were able to get out of the house and survive that day. But we lost an incredibly important person in our lives,” Starr said.
Starr then described her journey through the resulting grief, trauma and PTSD she experienced, explaining how she arrived at her current role as a gun violence prevention advocate and activist.
“And so here I am today, in my hometown, authentically myself. I am an activist, I am an organizer. I am an educator, and I'm sharing my journey in a way that I never imagined I would know how to do,” said Starr.
In addition to sharing her own story, Starr discussed some of the more recent gun violence tragedies, including the Highland Park shooting.
“We are in a really intense time in our world. And we're experiencing major acts of gun violence at really high rates in our communities. It's hard to avoid hearing about it. And it seems like every week we're absorbing a new terrible tragedy,” Starr said.
Reflecting on what she hoped attendees took away from the event, Starr had two things in mind: self-care and a call to action.
“I want people to take care of themselves. And I hope they learned some tools to do that. And then I really do want people to take some kind of action,” Starr said. “I really do hope that people will get involved in some way.”
After this event, Starr traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a July 11 event at the White House celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act. President Joe Biden signed this historic piece of legislation into law last month.
Some of the bill’s key components include enhancing background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21; expanding restrictions that prohibit domestic abusers from buying and possessing guns; and funding mental health services, state red flag laws and community violence intervention programs.
“We're getting a really good piece of forward motion that we haven't seen in over 20 years. So this is an exciting time, where we're finally starting to have some conversations that are happening across the board,” said Starr when she shared that she would be going to the White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.