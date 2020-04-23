The Dryden Dairy Day Committee announced on April 23 that the 2020 Dairy Day celebration is cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend life, decisions about large-scale public events must prioritize public health and safety above all else," the committee said in a press release.
Even though there will be no physical celebration at Montgomery Park this summer, the committee said it plans on honoring local dairy farmers, and residents can help honor them as well through the following ways:
- Milk Donation: Dryden Dairy Day is partnering with Trinity Valley Milk and Dryden Central School District to supply fresh, healthy and local milk for the school food program. We have already donated over 400 gallons. If you would like to help fund milk for our families in need, visit our website for donation information: drydendairyday.org; or mail a check to Pat Brennan, 50 Lake Rd., Dryden, 13053
- Touring/Traveling Parade: We are currently coordinating with village officials for a small touring parade through the village on Saturday, June 13. Join us while social distancing from your porches, driveways or sidewalks. We will post a parade route and estimated times on our website, drydendairyday.org, the week of May 25.
- Cows in Time Square: We still want to show our pride for our essential farmers by decorating Time Square with dairy cows. Have a cow? Drop it off May 26 or 27 behind the benches in Time Square. A limited number of new cows will be available for purchase on the website; you can pick it up at Dryden Agway.
- Scholarship: We are offering a $300 scholarship to a graduating senior in the Dryden School District who has been accepted to a two- or four-year college to study an area of agriculture. To apply: drydendairyday.org
- Coloring Dairy Day Cows: While we won’t have voting, we are working with the district’s Kindergarten teachers to have the cow picture delivered to their students. We are also asking our entire community to join the festivities and post your creations to Facebook or Instagram (just use #drydendairyday2020) or email it to us at btc6@cornell.edu. The cow picture is available at drydendairyday.org
The committee also said in the press release that it has plans set for Dairy Day in 2021.
"Be ready for your .25 ice cream, a grand parade and gathering with friends and family for a day to bring honor and thanks for our agricultural community," the committee said.
The announcement comes one day after Grassroots Festival was postponed until next year, as reported by the Ithaca Voice.
