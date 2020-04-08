The draft version of the Laberge Group consultants to the Spencer Village Board is out and listed some results that surprised even Laberge. The Study of Dissolution – Interim Report is the product of analyzing the town and village tax projections if the Village of Spencer were to dissolve and consolidate under one local government, the Town of Spencer. The surprising news is that the town would benefit significantly in lowered taxes, but the village residents will not benefit at all, unless 100% of the CETC (Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit) goes to property tax reduction. Typically, a town applies 70% of the CETC to lower property taxes, which is the mandated amount. If the Town Board of Spencer chose to do that, then village taxpayers would actually see an increase in their taxes. Ben Syden, representing Laberge Group, noted that he had not seen this situation before; most studies do reveal potential tax savings when local governments consolidate.
On the meeting night, March 30, the new state budget had not yet passed and given the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus, combined with a projected state deficit of at least 10 billion, Syden did not know if CETC funds would even be included in the budget that begins April 1. CETC funds must be appropriated annually by the state legislature and are subject to possible cuts in difficult fiscal years.
Laberge was hired by the board to draw up a study for village residents to enable them to see the pros and cons of dissolving the village government. Laberge provided the draft report to the board to review and they discussed it at their “April” meeting, which had been rescheduled to March 30 due to the fire department needing the meeting room for a training class on their regular April meeting night. Although that training was ultimately canceled to comply with coronavirus guidance, there was not adequate time for public notice to go out to restore the board meeting to its April 6 date, so the Board went ahead with March 30. The meeting was also live-streamed on Zoom for anyone who wanted to join. Joining information was on both the Village website and posted on the door the night of the meeting, although no one came, and no one joined online.
Not addressed in depth in the report is the village-owned fire department. Options are laid out, based on joint conversations between Town and Village Board representatives, but no details on how it would actually work are presented. According to Syden, the Town prefers to expand the existing Special Fire Protection District that now serves the town-outside-the-village to include the village. The town prefers to continue using the Spencer Fire Company for its services. This preferred option would include the village transferring to the town ownership of the current fire station/municipal building and also all trucks and fire equipment. The town cannot legally own a fire department and no further details on additional costs to support the fire department were provided, so this expressed option was limited in its information.
Another unknown is what will happen to the Spencer Library. It is not addressed in the Laberge report other than a statement that the town recognizes that library services are “critical” and “ongoing support is anticipated.” The town has said several times that they would like to explore the option of moving the public library into the middle school, for access after school hours and on Saturdays. This would mean separate budgets, separate sections for books deemed not suitable for students and separate library cards for the public.
The village vote on dissolution was originally scheduled to take place on April 28, but Governor Cuomo’s executive order of March 30 effectively canceled all votes and elections until June 1 at the earliest, including village elections, the presidential primary and school board/budget votes. When can the village hold a public hearing to answer questions on the Laberge report? That too is up in the air. Mayor Ken Sutfin said that as soon as a voting date or public meeting date is finalized, the board will publicize it. If necessary, the public information meeting can be held online via zoom, recorded for later YouTube showing, to try and make it as accessible as possible for everyone. As for mandated dates by which to accomplish steps in the dissolution process, these dates have become flexible, given the changes required by social distancing and stay-at-home orders of the governor.
In the meantime, Laberge will produce the final draft of their report, which should be available very soon, in its entirety. The board will review it before giving its approval to post it on both the Laberge website and the village website. Laberge will also produce a brochure which summarizes many of the critical details. This can be read online, downloaded or printed as desired. Syden did reiterate that, although the report reflects joint conversations with both Town and Village Board representatives, nothing in the report mandates that the town must follow any of the options outlined. All residents must remember that the report is only a proposal; it is not binding on the town.
Will the village ever be reimbursed the 90 percent cost of the dissolution study? The village had to pay Laberge up front to do the study and in these precarious days of New York State finances village board members were worried that the taxpayers would get left with the entire bill. Syden reassured them as best he could, stating that in the new fiscal year he had been told by three separate state officials, in writing, that Spencer’s reimbursement will happen, as it dates from the previous fiscal year.
Exactly when funds will come is still a question, though. Syden explained that it took until March 1 to receive the missing password from the state to submit an online application for reimbursement, but then the state announced that it would no longer accept online applications. Municipalities must now apply on paper applications, but the state has not yet created them or made them available, so it is anyone’s guess, with the state facing a deficit in the billions of dollars and employees working from home, when the promised reimbursement will come. “We hope it’s soon,” he added, but no one is counting on that.
For more details on the tax implications of dissolving the village, see the two summary tables that were in the Lagerge draft Interim Report. These should be available to view online very soon at the Village website: http://villageofspencer.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.