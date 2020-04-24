After COVID-19 claimed another individual in Tioga County, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey shared details on the victims in the county's health department's daily press release.
Sauerbrey said all five individuals were residents of the Elderwood nursing facility in Waverly.
"My heart goes out to all of the family members who have lost loved ones to this virus, as well as to the staff at Elderwood that have endured the loss of the residents who they cared for deeply,” Sauerbrey said in the release.
She also announced that there is a "cluster of COVID-19 cases" at the facility, which the county has seen it grow larger. Guthrie Health has supplied more testing to residents who may be asymptomatic and to find any more cases as well.
"Twenty-one new cases were identified at Elderwood today and, to date, there have been 52 confirmed cases in residents at the facility," Sauerbrey said. "The facility is also conducting testing for all staff. As of today, 14 staff members have tested positive for the virus, however, only five of those staff are Tioga County residents. Staff that reside in other counties are counted toward their total cases.”
On the county level, there are 89 confirmed cases as of Friday. Eighty-six people are in "mandatory quarantine," and one person is in "precautionary quarantine." Twenty-one people have "recovered" – showing no symptoms and no fever – and have been released from isolation. There are no tests pending.
