Sixteen months after she was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury on seven felony charges, former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds will be back in Seneca County Court Thursday.
Deeds, 45, and her attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, will argue pre-trial motions and an order to show cause at 10:30 a.m.
Deeds has been free on her own recognizance since her arraignment in October 2019, when she entered a not guilty plea.
Deeds is charged with the Class E felonies of:
• Fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Defrauding the government.
• Falsifying business records (five counts).
She also is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
The indictment alleges Deeds falsified her time cards related to hours worked in 2018 and ’19, indicating she was at work when she wasn’t. She is charged with being paid more than $2,000 she was not entitled to receive.
She resigned in August 2019.
Former County Manager John Sheppard is facing a single Class A misdemeanor charge of official misconduct for allegedly disciplining County Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor improperly.
Deeds and Sheppard were married last summer. Sheppard also remains free on his own recognizance and also is represented by Doyle. His case is pending in Waterloo Village Court.
This article was originally published in the Finger Lakes Times
