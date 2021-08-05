History_Center.jpeg
The Tompkins County Historical Commission has extended its deadline to receive essays of reflection on the year 2020. The editors welcome thoughts on the pandemic; the Black Lives Matter movement; the presidential campaign and election, and its aftermath; and how individuals spent and perceived their year.
 
Essays of up to 1,500 words (up to five pages) will be welcomed, in handwriting or typing. Hard copies can be mailed to the County Historian, 125 East Court Street, Ithaca, NY 14850. They may also be emailed to historian@tompkins-co.org. Essays sent electronically will be acknowledged. 

All essays must be headed with the following sentence:

I give the Tompkins County Historical Commission the right to place this essay in an archive or include for one-time use in a publication or public format.
Sign your name and give the date.

For more detailed information, contact the County Historian via email (historian@tompkins-co.org).

