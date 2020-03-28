New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference on March 28 that he will be issuing an executive order to move the state's presidential primary date from April 28 to June 23.
June 23 is also election day for the state's legislative and congressional seats. Cuomo said the primary was moved to that date so that citizens will only have to come out to vote once, rather than multiple times.
"On the theory of risk, reward, we're supposed to have a presidential primary election that's coming up on April 28th," Cuomo said. "I don't think it's wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote. A lot of people touching one doorknob, a lot of people touching one pen, whatever you call the new device on the ballots, so we are going to delay that and link it to an election that was previously scheduled on June 23rd. The June 23rd is for state legislative races and Congressional races. We'll move the presidential election to that date."
"Ironically, I had advocated that it be on that date all along anyway, so there's only one election and people only needed to come out once. Everybody wants to vote, everybody wants to do their civic duty, but don't make me come out and vote 11 times. Put the elections together so I can go to the ballot once and this will actually do that."
In addition to the deadline change, Cuomo also issued an executive order to move the tax filing deadline for personal and corporate taxes to July 15.
