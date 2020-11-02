Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will discontinue its COVID-19 Travel Advisory list and, instead, require people arriving from other states to show proof of a negative COVID-19 taken prior to arriving in New York.
With the exception of residents from Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the new quarantine policy mandates anyone entering New York state to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at least three days prior to arriving in New York. The guidance then requires an additional three-day quarantine post-arrival.
Individuals who refuse to or cannot provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test are required to quarantine for 14-days after entering NY. The first test merely allows arrivals the ability to “test out” of the two week quarantine period.
The governor also outlined new travel guidelines for New Yorkers returning from travel outside of the state, as well.
New Yorkers who spent 24 hours or less in another state are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test no more than four days after arriving. New Yorkers who’ve spent longer than 24 hours in another non-contiguous state must follow the same rules as non-residents prior to returning back to the state— that includes obtaining a negative COVID-19 test result three days prior to arrival in New York.
The announcement came as the state reported finished the month with around 47,500 new infections, nearly double its September total (24,500). Tompkins County Health Department now reports 65 active COVID cases, down from 87 cases seen early last week.
It is unclear how the measures will be enforced or which department will be in charge of keeping track of the cases. Cuomo said enforcement would be up to New York local health departments and airports.
Cars travel freely across the state line daily. Travelers by plane, train and bus are told they have to quarantine based on their point of origin, but it isn’t clear how substantial follow-up is. Cuomo has also urged New Yorkers to avoid non-essential travel— even to the three bordering states.
With Thanksgiving approaching, Cuomo stressed the need for the new travel policy.
"Just because they're your family, doesn't mean they're safe from COVID," he said.
