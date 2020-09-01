Quirky classes are one of the hallmarks of college, usually inserted late as a student is building their schedule, sometimes out of legitimate interest and sometimes out of a desire to fill out a credit load.
The pandemic, though, has thrown some of those courses for a strange loop. Ithaca College has announced that it will go to an entirely online fall semester, a significant change from its earlier stance that in-person classes would begin in October.
That means there will likely be more need for solutions like those discovered by students in Dance Composition at Ithaca College, who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic in March but found ways to make it work from their permanent residences, highlighted by bathroom-based choreography.
“My authenticity and creativity were challenged and expanded by the new opportunities presented by the virtual class set-up,” Lucia Vecchio said of the class in an Ithaca College story from the spring.
Cornell University, which has given its undergraduate students and professors the choice to attend classes online, is having some similar issues. One of the more popular classes every year involves wine tasting, aimed at refining one’s taste in wines, a class that many seniors take as a fun course that will both challenge them and, frankly, allow them to drink wine. That will change this semester though, according to an email sent out by Cheryl Stanley, a lecturer in the Hotel School at Cornell.
“Because of the risk associated with removing one’s masks, Wines will be offered online this fall,” Stanley wrote. “Self-provided non-alcoholic tastings will be incorporated into the class but no alcoholic tastings.”
In an email, Stanley said she is still working on the development of the class, and thus didn’t want to comment further. Amber Krisch, a Cornell senior, said she had decided to switch out of the course after Stanley made the announcement.
“I was looking forward to it for a while, it was supposed to be one of those rewarding courses after the previous three years of working really hard, I hadn’t really taken many fun classes,” Krisch said. “When they said that the biggest component of the class, which was wine tasting, wouldn’t be offered, I figured that I can get the same experience going to wine tasting rooms in the Finger Lakes. We were lucky in that sense, but still kind of disappointing.”
She was taking the class more for the benefit of being able to intelligently discuss wines and understand pairings as opposed to just the drinking aspects. There was an additional fee to actually taste wines during the class, Krisch said, but she said it seemed like a good deal regardless. The changes to the course led her to not take it, but she said that actually worked out well, since she will graduate early and has been trying to take less credits during her final semester at school. But for others, she said it would likely be a let-down and subtract significantly from the class experience.
“I can imagine for a lot of other students, who were looking to have that release or that excitement, even just about day drinking, it would suck,” Krisch said.
