The Tompkins County Health Department is sharing the recent announcement by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) regarding the emergency authorization of both a Moderna and a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages six months and older.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met on Saturday, June 18, 2022, and voted in favor of using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months – 5 years, and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months – 4 years. On June 17th, the FDA authorized use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for these age groups. The decision was made after analyzing substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for children in these age groups.
The CDC recommends that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is for those ages 6 mos. - 4 years while the Moderna is available for those 6mos. - 5 years. The CDC also advises that children ages 5 and older who receive the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster at least 5 months after their second shot. The Moderna booster is currently only available for those ages 18+.
Local pediatrician offices are preparing for administration of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for these age groups. The CDC recommends that children in these age groups get vaccinated with whichever vaccine is available. Please contact your child’s primary healthcare provider for more information on availability. Local pharmacies can administer vaccination for those ages 3 years and older. Availability at pharmacies can be checked online at: https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call 2-1-1 (1-877-211-8667) for more information.
Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director stated, “We have been waiting for a vaccine to be authorized for use in younger children and are happy to be able to share this announcement today. Getting children vaccinated against COVID-19 will protect them, as well as their families and grandparents. Especially as we begin the summer travel season, vaccination for the whole family will be essential. The vaccines have gone through comprehensive and rigorous evaluation demonstrating safety and effectiveness. Please get your children vaccinated and maintain your family’s protection by staying up to date on your vaccinations too.”
COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters continue to be available for all eligible populations. Please contact your primary healthcare provider or a local pharmacy or call 2-1-1 (1-877-211-8667) for more information. Additional information about the COVID-19 Vaccines can be found online.
Kruppa continued, “We provided the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster to over 50 people at our pop-up clinic this past weekend in downtown Ithaca. We are pleased with the interest this clinic generated and we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as you can.” COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics can be requested for your community or workplace by contacting TCHD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.