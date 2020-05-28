Fifty-seven days later, after being admitted into the Emergency Department due to COVID-19 complications back on March 31, Joan Murphy, a 71-year-old resident of Ithaca, was released from Cayuga Medical Center (CMC) on May 28, according to a press release from Cayuga Health.
“I came to this hospital very sick. What I couldn’t do for myself, they [CMC staff] did for me,” Murphy said in the release. “My son, who lives in Connecticut, is very relieved, and my brothers and sisters from all over the country were rooting for me.”
“I don’t think that before this happened to me, I realized how good Cayuga Medical Center was in terms of therapy,” Murphy said. “So, it really opened my eyes that we have this wonderful facility in Tompkins County. Probably many of us didn’t realize how good it is. It will be nice to get home and Skype with my entire family and just be home.”
The news of Murphy's release comes two days after 93-year-old Margaret Melons of Horseheads, who also contracted the virus, was released from CMC.
“Ms. Murphy had a long and tough battle, and was extremely determined to beat coronavirus,” Martin Stallone, CEO of Cayuga Health, said in the release. “It was through her strong will and with the managed coordinated care of our doctors, nurses and therapists, that we were able to send her home today.”
