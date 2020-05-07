Another death from COVID-19 was reported on May 7 in Tioga County, bringing the county's total to 15.
This was the first death reported in the county in last five days. According to a press release from the county's health department, the individual who passed away was "associated with the Elderwood Nursing Facility" in Waverly. The release also mentioned that two additional recoveries from Thursday were from the same nursing facility.
The number of confirmed cases stands at 109 as of Thursday. Eighty-six people are in "mandatory quarantine." Currently, there is no one in "precautionary quarantine." Thirty-six individuals have "recovered" from the virus, which means they show no symptoms or signs of a fever and have been released from isolation.
