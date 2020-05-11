Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.