Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported another two COVID-19 deaths on May 11, increasing the total to 20 in the county.
The past two press releases that reported deaths did not mention any details about the individuals who passed away. However, in Monday's release, Sauerbrey said these two people were residents of the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly, which is enduring a large outbreak.
“We regretfully announce that Elderwood Nursing Home has suffered the loss of two more of their residents today," Sauerbrey said. "The heartbreak from the 19 lives lost at Elderwood over the past month is unimaginable. Please continue to keep those affected by these losses in your thoughts and prayers.”
There was one more case confirmed in Monday's report, which brings the total number of cases up to 117. Eighty-five people are in "mandatory quarantine," and zero are in "precautionary quarantine," which is the same as the previous day's numbers. Three more people have "recovered" – meaning they show no signs of symptoms or a fever and have been released from isolation – to augment the total to 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.