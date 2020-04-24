The number of individuals hospitalized is back to six according to the Tompkins County Health Department's latest COVID-19 numbers.
The amount of positive cases remains at 129, while the number of negative test results increased by nearly 100 from 2,763 to 2,862 (total of 3,095 tested for the virus). The total of those who have recovered from the virus still stands at 94. There are 104 tests pending as of Friday.
The sampling center is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who want to get tested should go to cayugahealthsystem.org or call (607) 319-5708. By calling 2-1-1, you can ask for a sanitized ride to the sampling center.
