In accordance to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order, the Tompkins County DMV will be closed to the public for all in-person transactions until April 30, according to a press release on April 9.
All vehicle registrations, licenses and inspections have been extended. The federal government extended the deadline for REAL ID licenses to Oct. 1, 2021 as well, according to the release.
Registration renewals and new vehicle registrations through private sales will be processed via mail. The following documents can be mailed in:
- MV82
- DTF802
- Proof of insurance
- Title
- Copy of license
- Blank signed check made payable to the Tompkins County Clerk
Plate surrenders will also be processed by mail. Individuals should mail in their plates with a self-addressed stamped envelope.
