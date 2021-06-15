The Tompkins County Health Department is notifying the community of several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Vaccine is readily available in Tompkins County, and TCHD urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.
Tompkins County Health Department is offering the following clinics. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor and provide consent.
Town of Danby:
- Danby Fire Hall, 1780 Danby Rd., Ithaca
- Wednesday, June 16 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Danby area residents ages 18 and older
- Vaccine: J&J
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#danby-june16
Groton School District
- Thursday, June 17 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Students ages 12 and older
- Vaccine: Pfizer (first dose)
- Registration link was shared by the school district
Trumansburg Fairgrounds:
- Trumansburg Fairgrounds, 2150 Trumansburg Rd.
- Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- Vaccine: J&J
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#fairgrounds-june22
Town of Caroline
- Caroline Elementary School, 2439 Slaterville Rd., Slaterville Springs
- Tuesday, June 29 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- Vaccine: J&J
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#caroline-jun29
Town of Enfield
- Enfield Elementary School
- Wednesday, June 30 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- Vaccine: J&J
- Walk-ins Welcome
- Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#enfield-june30
Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director, stated, “In Tompkins County, 74% of our population 18 years and older have at least one vaccine dose. This has been an incredible effort in our community, and I want to thank Cayuga Health System, the local school districts, and other community partners who have played a role in vaccination. Over the next few weeks, we will continue to offer vaccine clinics and we hope people will take advantage of the different locations. It is not too late. The vaccines are safe and effective, and we are seeing the positive effect of high vaccination rates in our community with very few new positive cases.”
Information about local clinics can be found on the TCHD website.
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to be registered over the phone.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.