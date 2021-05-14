The Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with Cayuga Health System, is announcing a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Shops at Ithaca Mall – Old Sears Building on Tuesday, May 18 from 8:15am - 3:00pm. This is a walk-in clinic for anyone 18 years and older.
Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood Rd.)
- Tuesday, May 18, 8:15am - 3:00pm
- J&J (18 and older)
- Walk-ins only, no appointment required.
For more information: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#mall-may18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.