The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Vaccine is readily available in Tompkins County and TCHD urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.
Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with Cayuga Health System and local school districts, is offering the following clinics. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor and provide consent.
New Roots Charter School
- Wednesday, June 2 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 12-18 years old
- Pfizer vaccine (first dose)
- Registration link was shared by the school
Shops at Ithaca Mall - Old Sears (40 Catherwood Rd.)
- Wednesday, June 2 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- J&J vaccine
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for transportation options.
- Walk-ins welcome, no appointment necessary
Green Street Bus Stop (131 E Green St.)
- Tuesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 3 from 10:00am – 2:00pm
- 18 years and older
- J&J vaccine
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for transportation options.
- Walk-ins welcome, no appointment necessary
Trumansburg School District
- Thursday, June 3 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 12-18 years old
- Pfizer vaccine (first dose)
- Registration link was shared by the school district
Information about local clinics can be found on the TCHD website.
On March 12, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation granting public and private employees time off to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Under this law, employees will be granted up to four hours of excused leave per injection that will not be charged against any other leave the employee has earned or accrued.
On May 27, Governor Cuomo announced that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state’s Paid Sick Leave Law.
“Although side effects of vaccine are limited and it is rare that someone will need time off from work, this legislation is important because it sends a message to employers and employees that getting vaccinated is a priority. We don’t want anyone in our community to put off getting vaccinated because they have concerns about side effects or fear of losing pay. We encourage employers to make sure their employees understand this guidance and feel supported to take time to get vaccinated,” stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm to be registered over the phone.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.
Effective May 19, New York State and Tompkins County adopted CDC guidance stating that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State's existing COVID-19 health guidelines including distancing and mask wearing until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Private businesses may still require masks for everyone in their establishments, consistent with the CDC guidance. Unvaccinated people should still wear masks in all settings while around others.
