The Tompkins County Health Department is notifying the community that this week’s clinic is full. On Jan. 26, the Health Department announced 600 available first dose appointments, and offered these appointments directly to P-12 school staff, corrections personnel, and first responders through employers and association networks.
Cayuga Health System, in partnership with the Tompkins County Health Department, held a clinic for second doses of the vaccine on Jan. 26 and administered 400 doses to individuals in phase 1A who received their first dose four weeks ago; 2,300 second doses will be administered during the week of Feb. 1. Second doses are distributed by the federal government based on the number of first doses administered. Second dose appointments are administered at the same location where individuals received their first vaccine dose.
For individuals 65 years and older, NYS has designated pharmacies to vaccinate this eligible group. Pharmacies in NYS are receiving only a limited supply of vaccine at this time. Check directly with the pharmacy website to determine availability of appointments and sign up for alerts. A full list of pharmacies can be found on the Health Department’s Vaccination webpage, but all local pharmacies may not currently be receiving vaccine. Everyone eligible under Phase 1B may make an appointment at one of the NYS-operated vaccination sites, as appointments are available.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
