The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is announcing this week’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. TCHD and Cayuga Health System will hold a clinic for everyone who is 18 years old or older at the Mall Site, and a small pop-up clinic for Newfield residents in the Village of Newfield on Thursday, April 29. Both clinics will use Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine previously allocated to Tompkins County. Appointment links have been sent to individuals on the Tompkins County COVID-19 vaccine registry and have been posted on the TCHD website.
Cayuga Health Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Clinic (40 Catherwood Dr.)
- Thursday, April 29, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 18 years and older
- Sign up for the Mall Clinic here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#mall
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. for assistance registering
Newfield Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic
- Thursday, April 29, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Elementary School Lower Gym, 247 Main St.
- 18 years and older
- Sign up for the Newfield Clinic here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#newfield
- Call 211 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for assistance registering
A temporary federal and state pause of use of the J&J vaccine following extremely rare reports of adverse events was recently lifted, and previously allocated doses have been approved for use.
TCHD is resuming use of the J&J vaccine and sharing information on safety with the community. Following a review of all available data, the CDC and FDA approved use stating that the vaccine’s benefits far outweigh its risks. Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event for that age group; there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen. The safety of all COVID-19 vaccines are monitored by local, State, and federal officials and agencies.
For three weeks after receiving the J&J vaccine, you should be on the lookout for possible symptoms of a blood clot with low platelets. Seek medical care right away if you develop one or more of these symptoms:
- Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Leg swelling
- Persistent abdominal pain
- Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We’re excited to offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine again. This vaccine is safe, there have been extremely rare instances of blood clots amongst the U.S. population, far less than what’s historically associated with some other medications. The health system and federal and state agencies monitor all vaccine safety closely, and we have guidance on who should be aware of risks and what to be on the lookout for.” Kruppa continued, “We’ve seen a drop-off in vaccine demand as we’re surpassing 60% of our population vaccinated with at least one dose, and we’re increasing our efforts to get doses out to more rural areas of our County. Vaccines are for everyone, and they are a safe and effective way to keep our community healthy.”
Kruppa added, “We need everyone to ensure our friends, family members, and neighbors have the information they need to get vaccinated – whether it’s sharing an FAQ or helping someone get on the registry or to an appointment. The push to community immunity will take all of us.”
All New York State residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. The registry has been translated into Spanish, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Karen, and Burmese, with additional languages to be added. Translated registry pages are available from the main registry page.
All New York State residents must continue to bring proof of identity to vaccine appointments. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor. If you are not a New York resident, you must bring proof that you work or study in New York State. Individuals ages 16-18 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, as that vaccine has been authorized as safe and effective for this population, whereas other vaccines are in trials for people aged 18 and below.
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available at clinics run in partnership with Cayuga Health System. Any New York resident 16 years and older can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. Some local pharmacies and doctor’s offices are also offering vaccine appointments to members of the public, though other eligibility restrictions may apply. The Tompkins County Health Department is encouraging 100% of people over 16 years old to get vaccinated when they are able.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.