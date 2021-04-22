The Tompkins County Health Department is inviting members of the public to sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be held this Saturday, April 24.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for everyone ages 18+
Where: The Old Sears Building, at the Shops at Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood Rd., Ithaca)
When: Saturday, April 24, 8am-4pm
What: Moderna Vaccine
If you are interested in receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine through this clinic, please register for an appointment ASAP at this one-click link. You DO NOT need to complete the Tompkins County Health Department Vaccine Registry in order to participate in this clinic.
- For transportation assistance, after scheduling your appointment, please call 2-1-1 to arrange.
- Bring a photo ID and insurance card with you to your appointment, if you have them.
TCHD is encouraging those who have already received their vaccine to please pay it forward by sharing this one-click link or instruct others to call 2-1-1 (1-877-211-8667) during business hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., to reserve an appointment.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “After this weekend, 60% of our Tompkins County population will be vaccinated with at least the first dose. This is an incredible achievement and a testament to the dedication of our community to protect themselves and others.”
“We still have a ways to go to achieve the last mile to herd immunity and we are struggling to fill appointments. We are planning for future weeks to have a clear schedule of clinics and more flexibility with locations, hours, and walk-in opportunities. For those who have gotten vaccinated, please encourage and assist your family members to sign up for an appointment,” Kruppa continued.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning Friday, April 23, selected NYS mass vaccination sites will offer walk-in appointments for individuals 60 years and over to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.