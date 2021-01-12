UPDATE: Phase 1B has changed to include people ages 65 and older, down from the previous eligibility which was for people 75 and older.
The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has announced that COVID-19 vaccination is available for those in Phase 1B starting Monday, Jan. 11.
TCHD is currently awaiting delivery of additional vaccine doses and further clarification on the Phase 1B population groups, and will communicate updates through the vaccination web page and through additional media releases and communications to the community.
The priority populations in Phase 1B are available on TCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine web page (https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine). These include:
- Individuals Age 65 and older
- First Responder and Support Staff for First Responder Agency
- Fire Service
- State Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)
- Local Fire Services, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer)
- Police and Investigations
- State Police, including Troopers
- State Park Police, DEC Police, Forest Rangers
- SUNY Police
- Sheriffs' Offices
- County Police Departments and Police Districts
- City, Town and Village Police Departments
- Transit of other Public Authority Police Departments
- State Field Investigations, including Department of Motor Vehicles, State Commission of Correction, Justice Center, Department of Financial Services, Inspector General, Department of Tax and Finance, Office of Children and Family Services and State Liquor Authority
- Public Safety Communications
- Emergency Communication and Public Safety Answering Point Personnel, including dispatchers and technicians
- Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel
- Court Officers
- Other Police or Peace Officers
- Support of Civilian Staff for Any of the above services, agencies, or facilities
- P-12 Schools
- P-12 school or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff and support staff including bus drivers)
- Contractors working in a P-12 school or school district (including contracted bus drivers)
- Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare
- Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Providers
- Childcare
- Employees or Support Staff of Licensed or Registered Childcare Setting
- Licensed, Registered, Approved or Legally Exempt Childcare Providers
- Corrections
- State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Personnel, including correction and parole officers
- Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers
- Local Probation Departments, including probation officers
- State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities
- Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities
- Public Transit
- Airline and airport employees
- Passenger railroad employees
- Subway and mass transit employees (i.e., MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NYC Transit, Upstate transit)
- Ferry employees
- Port Authority employee
- Public bus employee
- Homeless Shelters
- Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household
- Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents
- Grocery stores
- Public-facing grocery store workers
- College instructors
- In-person college instructors
“Phase 1B expands to a large portion of our population and will take weeks to fully vaccinate. We will continue to add more clinics as we receive additional vaccine doses from the State, but we ask the public for patience. We all need to get the vaccine to protect our families and community, however, it will take time,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
Over 2,100 individuals have been vaccinated in Tompkins County through the clinics run by Cayuga Health System, in partnership with TCHD. The vaccination site is located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood Dr.). Appointments are required.
The clinic scheduled for Jan. 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. is full and there are no additional appointments available at this time; do not go to the vaccination site if you do not have an appointment.
“I am encouraged by the dedication of our health system, the compassion and endurance of the team who is operating the vaccination site, and the eagerness of our community to sign up and get vaccinated when it is your turn," Kruppa said. "It’s on all of us to use the tools we have to stop this pandemic. Please continue to wear a mask, wash hands, and maintain distance from others as we get everyone up to date with a vaccination.”
Those eligible for Phase 1A (healthcare workers) can continue to get vaccinated as eligibility expands. TCHD is awaiting further clarification on the Phase 1B eligible population and will share additional information about eligibility as soon as those details are available from New York State. New clinics will be established as soon as more vaccine is allocated to our County. Updated information will be communicated through a press release, robocall through the Swift 9-1-1 system (register here), social media, and other avenues.
Members of the public can sign up for email updates here: https://forms.gle/CkiAuVWa9hjTfnFt5
If you have specific questions about registering or whether you meet the criteria after reviewing the current guidance, you may email the Health Department at COVID19vaccines@tompkins-co.org. There is no residency requirement to get vaccinated at a specific location. There is no cost or co-pay for the vaccine. If you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card to the vaccination site.
For individuals who do not have access to the internet, family and friends can register others for the vaccination clinics. The Health Department urges you reach out to those who are eligible for the current phases to assist with registration.
