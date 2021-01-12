UPDATE: Kinney Drugs has confirmed they will expand their vaccination offerings to 65+ following the change in state guidelines. All appointments are currently filled, but the website will be continually updated as more vaccines become available.
Appointments for those ages 65+ to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be available beginning Thursday, Jan. 14 at all Kinney Drugs pharmacies.
Vaccines are by appointment only, and eligible people must complete the state's mandated vaccination forms online.
People who want the vaccine should click here for all necessary information, including how to schedule a vaccination appointment, a link to all mandatory forms, a link to the appointment scheduler, expectations for vaccination appointments, senior transportation services by county and facts about the vaccine. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
For those seniors who don't use the internet, a spokesperson for Kinney said Kinney is actively working on a helpline solution for seniors that we will be deployed as quickly as possible.
"Since the onset of the pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications, supplies, and care they need," said Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph. President of Kinney Drugs. “For several weeks, we have been providing drive-through COVID testing in many of our pharmacies, and we are proud that our Kinney pharmacists are now part of the vaccination solution. As we have since 1903, our employee-owners remain 100% committed to supporting our communities on the front lines and will help bring this pandemic under control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.