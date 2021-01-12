UPDATE: The Health Department confirmed that all appointments for the Jan. 13, 14 and 15 clinics have been filled. Additional clinics will be scheduled when more vaccines are available.
The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) announced additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Jan. 13-15. Individuals who are eligible can register starting Jan. 12 for the available appointments. Currently individuals in phases 1A and 1B are eligible (outlined below). Phase 1B eligibility has been expanded by New York State to include individuals age 65 and over.
The clinic appointments are expected to fill up quickly, as there are a limited number of available vaccine doses. There may also be interruptions to the NYS website due to the volume of use. If you are unable to register for an appointment this week, the Health Department is urging patience as they await the delivery of more vaccine doses from New York State.
The current vaccination clinic is operated by Cayuga Health System, in partnership with TCHD, at the Shops at Ithaca Mall (old Sears building), at 40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca. Appointments are required. The site is ADA accessible and there is an indoor area available for waiting.
Over 2,100 individuals have been vaccinated through clinics so far, with an expected 1,800 additional doses to be administered through clinics this week.
Phase 1B:
- Individuals age 65 and older
- Additional clinics are being made available by Kinney Drugs for the 75+ population. Online registration through Kinney can be found on their web page.
- First responders, Public Safety, and support staff (fire, police, other public safety, court officers)
- Teachers and education workers (Pre-K-12, Childcare)
- Corrections
- Public transit workers
- Homeless Shelters
- Grocery Store workers
- In-person college instructors
Phase 1A:
- Healthcare workers
Current Vaccination Clinics:
- Wednesday, Jan.13, 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 15, 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Eligible individuals can register on the Tompkins County Health Department vaccine web page. Bring all required documentation with you to the vaccination site. Appointments are required.
For individuals who do not have access to the internet, family and friends can register others for the vaccination clinics. The Health Department urges you to reach out to those who are eligible for the current phases to assist with registration.
Individuals without access to the internet and are unable to register online should call the NYS COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline, open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., 7 days a week, for scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible New Yorkers: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Individuals age 65 and older can call Tompkins County Office for the Aging (COFA) during business hours 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. for assistance with vaccine registration and transportation options at 607-274-5482.
NYS is making the determination about the phased distribution of vaccine and TCHD is following this guidance. The criteria for eligibility will continue to expand as vaccine supply increases, but it will take multiple weeks to vaccinate the current eligible populations.
Updated information will be communicated through press releases, robocall through the Swift 9-1-1 system (register here), social media, and other avenues.
Members of the public can sign up for email updates here: https://forms.gle/CkiAuVWa9hjTfnFt5
If you have specific questions about registering or whether you meet the criteria after reviewing the current guidance, you can email the Health Department at COVID19vaccines@tompkins-co.org. There is no residency requirement to get vaccinated at a specific location. There is no cost or co-pay for the vaccine. If you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card to the vaccination site.
