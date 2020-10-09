Schuyler Hospital officials announced that they are temporarily suspending any outside visitation to the hospital starting Friday, Oct. 9 as a precaution after two confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents of Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility. Earlier this week a member of the staff tested positive during a routine testing, and on Oct. 8 two residents also tested positive.
Of the positive residents, one is not experiencing any noticeable symptoms and the second resident is stable and has been transferred to Cayuga Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Both residents have been isolated and the employee is in quarantine at home.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic both Schuyler Hospital and Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility have implemented and continue to maintain stringent safety measures in compliance with the New York State Department of Health and the CDC guidelines to protect patients, residents of Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility, and our employees,” states Rebecca Gould, President & Chief Financial Officer Schuyler Hospital.
The safety measures include restricting visitation, required use of daily PPE by staff, regular washing of hands, the installation of plexiglass shields in key areas, social distancing in all areas, hand sanitizing stations, screening of everyone entering the facility, COVID-19 testing of staff, enhanced cleaning throughout the facility, and more.
“We will continue to maintain the highest level of safety protocols, including ongoing re-testing of employees and residents, along with aggressive on-going surveillance to minimize the risk of additional cases,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We are working closely with Schuyler County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health for response coordination and follow-up contact tracing.”
