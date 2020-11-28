ITHACA,NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department reported that two residents at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home in Ithaca have died from COVID-19. The deaths were confirmed by the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH), the agency that manages contact investigations and testing for long term care and skilled nursing facilities in the state.
So far 39 Oak Hill Manor residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the disease. Oak Hill Manor administrators are working with the NYS DOH to complete contact investigations and to isolate all positive cases to stop the spread. The Health Department continues to work with nursing homes in Tompkins County through regular calls, but NYS DOH takes over all monitoring if positive cases occur in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities.
The cases at Oak Hill Manor are reported alongside a total of 174 over the past 7 days, and 188 active cases in Tompkins County. Data trends outlining the recent spike in cases can be found on the Tompkins County Health Department website.
Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “This is an unprecedented spike of cases in Tompkins County. Consistent days of 20 plus new cases puts a strain on our healthcare system and increases the potential for community spread. Our Health Department nurses and County staff are working seven days a week to help stop the spread by identifying and quarantining contacts of positive cases and checking in on those who are in isolation and quarantine.”
Cayuga Health System and Tompkins County opened an additional COVID-19 sampling location in downtown Ithaca at 412 N. Tioga St. on Friday, Nov. 27. The new sampling location is a saliva collection site and was opened to support individuals residing in downtown Ithaca and other locations who may have limited transportation. The Mass Sampling Site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall remains open. Appointments are required for both sites and can be made through on-line registration at www.cayugahealth.org or through the Call Center at 607-319-5708.
Individuals who travel to or from a non-contiguous state must quarantine for a period of 14 days when entering New York or follow the travel-related testing guidelines. More information about the travel-related testing guidelines can be found on the NYS Travel Advisory webpage. For more information about how to quarantine, refer to the TCHD website.
The Health Department recommends following the below guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Refrain from non-essential travel.
- Keep six feet distance between yourself and others when in public.
- Wear a mask at all times in public spaces, especially when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face coverings must be worn by everyone over age 2 at all times in public places when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. Fines are enforceable for individuals who are in violation of these regulations. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.
- Non-essential gatherings are limited to 50 people for this region, and they must comply with distancing and face covering guidance. Non-essential gatherings in private residences, indoor or outdoor, are limited to 10 people or less.
- Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid close and continued contact with other people not in your household.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
To file a complaint about a business or social gathering go to the TCHD website.
