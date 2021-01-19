New York State did not allocate doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Tompkins County Health Department for the week of Jan. 18. A limited number of doses are being delivered to local pharmacies; their booking processes are done directly through the pharmacies.
A reduced supply of vaccine was delivered to the state from the federal government, and the state has redirected a significant number of doses to the state-run mass vaccination sites, including those near Binghamton and Syracuse. The Health Department expects more doses to be allocated to the county during the week of Jan. 25, and the Health Department continues to work with the state planning for future allocations.
This limited availability does not impact those who have already registered for their second dose of the vaccine.
“We are encouraging the public to continue to be patient. We recognize the stress and anxiety that this places on the public – this pandemic is tough for all of us, please continue to be compassionate with one another and keep one another safe and healthy,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
The Health Department said they will continue to communicate more information as it becomes available through press releases, their website, robocalls, and other methods. They ask that you do not call the Health Department or other local agencies for help registering, as there are no available appointments at this time. If you have questions about the vaccine, you can call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667).
