The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has announced that COVID-19 vaccination is available for those in Phase 1B starting Monday, Jan. 11.
TCHD is currently awaiting delivery of additional vaccine doses and further clarification on the Phase 1B population groups, and will communicate updates through the vaccination web page and through additional media releases and communications to the community.
The priority populations in Phase 1B are available on TCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine web page (https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine). These include:
- Teachers and education workers
- First responders
- Public Safety workers
- Public transit workers
- People age 75 and older
“Phase 1B expands to a large portion of our population and will take weeks to fully vaccinate. We will continue to add more clinics as we receive additional vaccine doses from the State, but we ask the public for patience. We all need to get the vaccine to protect our families and community, however, it will take time,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
Over 2,100 individuals have been vaccinated in Tompkins County through the clinics run by Cayuga Health System, in partnership with TCHD. The vaccination site is located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood Dr.). Appointments are required.
The clinic scheduled for Jan. 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. is full and there are no additional appointments available at this time; do not go to the vaccination site if you do not have an appointment.
“I am encouraged by the dedication of our health system, the compassion and endurance of the team who is operating the vaccination site, and the eagerness of our community to sign up and get vaccinated when it is your turn," Kruppa said. "It’s on all of us to use the tools we have to stop this pandemic. Please continue to wear a mask, wash hands, and maintain distance from others as we get everyone up to date with a vaccination.”
Those eligible for Phase 1A (healthcare workers) can continue to get vaccinated as eligibility expands. TCHD is awaiting further clarification on the Phase 1B eligible population and will share additional information about eligibility as soon as those details are available from New York State. New clinics will be established as soon as more vaccine is allocated to our County. Updated information will be communicated through a press release, robocall through the Swift 9-1-1 system (register here), social media, and other avenues.
Members of the public can sign up for email updates here: https://forms.gle/CkiAuVWa9hjTfnFt5
If you have specific questions about registering or whether you meet the criteria after reviewing the current guidance, you may email the Health Department at COVID19vaccines@tompkins-co.org. There is no residency requirement to get vaccinated at a specific location. There is no cost or co-pay for the vaccine. If you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card to the vaccination site.
For individuals who do not have access to the internet, family and friends can register others for the vaccination clinics. The Health Department urges you reach out to those who are eligible for the current phases to assist with registration.
