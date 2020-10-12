ITHACA, N.Y. -- The first Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. The patient was considered high-risk at 95 years old, and was being treated at Cayuga Medical Center since Oct. 6. The patient died on Oct. 12. The Health Department will not be releasing any more info about the patient at this time.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family affected by this loss. This passing is a difficult reminder that COVID-19 is still having serious impacts on our community,” stated Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director. “I urge everyone to pay careful attention to what we can all do to stop the spread. While our ability to manage the disease in Tompkins County has increased, we’re tragically reminded that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts older adults, those who are immune-compromised and those with underlying health conditions.”
Cayuga Medical Center put out its own statement, also expressing condolences to the family of the patient.
“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of a 95-year old patient at Cayuga Medical Center due to COVID-19,” stated Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO, Cayuga Health System. “Our hearts go out to the patient’s family during this difficult time. I would also like to recognize the dedication of our Cayuga Health team that continue to treat all COVID-19 patients. They remain well prepared and committed to their calling and commitment of treating all patients, no matter what the diagnosis.”
The Cayuga Health team has also conducted over 300,000 tests across the region and will continue to increase testing capabilities.
