The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) received a total of 700 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the week of Feb. 8. The available doses will be offered to grocery and P-12 school workers eligible in phase 1B. New York State continues to instruct local Health Departments to prioritize administration of allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses to essential workers in phase 1B. Starting Feb. 15, Health Departments may vaccinate individuals with comorbidities based on supply. TCHD will clarify next week’s distribution following notification of the number of available doses from New York State. New York State has instructed local pharmacies to prioritize vaccinating those aged 65 and over, and for hospitals to prioritize continuing to vaccinate healthcare workers in phase 1A.
The Health Department will release appointments to the prioritized groups listed above in phases. Each of these groups will have a pre-determined amount of time to register for appointments before the next group is provided the link. The online registration link will not be public and individuals in these groups should not forward the link to others who are not in these eligible groups. The links will be distributed through employers or association networks in each category. The Health Department has collected a list of grocery stores, convenience stores and bodegas; if you are the owner or manager at a grocer and did not receive a call or email by the end of the day on Feb. 10 to confirm details, email the Health Department at covid19vaccines@tompkins-co.org .
TCHD reported that previously prioritized groups in 1B have been successfully reached and doses have been offered to a majority of the eligible population. Additional availability will be offered to these groups in future weeks and as supply increases. There continues to be a high number of P-12 workers who are eligible to sign up and that group continues to be a priority group.
“There continues to be a limited supply of available vaccine, the state has continued to indicate that we will have a steady distribution over the coming weeks, and we are planning accordingly. We continue to have strong capacity for vaccine administration in partnership with Cayuga Health System. This week, we are locally prioritizing grocery and P-12 school workers in phase 1B. We will continue to communicate with the eligible populations directly,” stated Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that local health departments could expand eligibility to restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and individuals with developmental disabilities. TCHD is not expanding eligibility to these populations due to supply constraints. Individuals with developmental disabilities in congregate living settings have received vaccine through previous eligibility groups.
Kruppa continued, “As eligibility expands to those with comorbidities and underlying conditions, we will prioritize individuals over 65 who are at the highest risk. Supply continues to be extremely limited, and we do not know yet how many doses we will have for this population moving forward, the State continues to designate numbers of doses for different eligibility groups.”
A list of eligible comorbidities and underlying conditions can be found in an announcement from the governor’s office here.
If you are age 65 years and older, TCHD encourages you to check with local pharmacies and the State-run vaccination sites. You can find more information about pharmacies offering vaccine doses, and links to the pharmacy websites, on the TCHD website.
A comprehensive list of eligible priority populations in phase 1B can be found on the TCHD website .
Announcements will continue to be sent when vaccine is available for those eligible in phase 1A (healthcare workers).
211 has partnered with TCHD to respond to public inquiries about the COVID-19 vaccine (dial 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-8667 from any phone). This includes general information and current eligibility requirements. Due to the current high demand for vaccine, 211 staff are unable to assist with appointment registration. 211 staff also do not have access to information on future clinics or have a waitlist.
The public is encouraged to sign up for:
Some pharmacies have alerts (for 65 and older): Click here
Prioritized eligible populations include:
- P-12 Schools
- P-12 school (public or non-public) or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, and support staff including bus drivers)
- Contractor working in a P-12 school (public or non-public) or school district (including contracted bus drivers)
- Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group childcare
- Grocery Stores
- Public facing grocery store workers, including convenience stores and bodegas
