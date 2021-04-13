Tompkins County received an allocation of 2,170 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of April 12. The 2,170 doses are being made available to all eligible individuals and appointment links have been sent through the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. The allocation received this week includes both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals who are 16-18 years of age will receive a link for Pfizer appointments. The clinics will be held at the Mall Vaccination Clinic (40 Catherwood Rd.).
All New York State residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. The registry has been translated into Spanish, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and Korean, with additional languages to be added in the coming days. Translated registry pages are available from the main registry page.
TCHD held a successful pop-up vaccination clinic on West Hill at Lehman Alternative Community School on Saturday, April 10, with 200 doses of Moderna vaccine. As future pop-ups are planned, TCHD will communicate directly with community partners and area residents about specific clinics.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Over 50% of Tompkins County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.” Kruppa continued, “We all can continue to make sure our friends, family members, and neighbors have the information they need to get vaccinated – whether it’s sharing an FAQ or helping someone get on the registry. We now have our registry translated into several different languages and will continue to do everything we can to inform our community.”
Homebound individuals have started to receive vaccines in their homes. TCHD will continue to use the registry to communicate directly with homebound individuals and/or their caregivers for available appointments.
As eligibility expands to include residents aged 16 and older, proof of employment or attestation of a comorbidity are no longer required. All New York State residents must continue to bring proof of identity. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor. If you are not a New York resident, you must bring proof that you work or study in New York State. Individuals ages 16-18 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, as that vaccine has been proven safe and effective for this population, whereas other vaccines are in trials for people aged 18 and below.
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available at clinics run in partnership with Cayuga Health System. Any New York resident 16 years and older can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. Some local pharmacies and doctor’s offices are also offering vaccine appointments to members of the public, though other eligibility restrictions may apply. The Tompkins County Health Department is encouraging 100% of people over 16 years old to get vaccinated when they are able.
