Tompkins County received an allocation of 1,970 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 15. 1,170 doses are designated for individuals with comorbidities and 800 doses are designated for phase 1a and 1b essential workers. The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has used the COVID-19 vaccine registry to communicate appointment links directly with a random selection of eligible individuals from the registry.
TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa Stated, “Vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family from COVID-19. Achieving community immunity is critical to get past this pandemic. We’re near 27% of our community having received their first dose, we need to get to at least 75% as quickly as we can – everyone should get vaccinated as soon as they are able to get an appointment.”
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to update the community on prioritized groups via press releases, the TCHD website, and email, and will use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available.
Any eligible individual can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. It was also announced that pharmacies can now vaccinate those 60+ and additionally can now vaccinate teachers.
Individuals being vaccinated must produce proof of eligibility.
• If an individual is eligible due to their employment status, they must prove they are employed in the State of New York.
• If an individual is eligible due to their age, they must produce proof of age and proof of residence in New York.
• If an individuals is eligible due to a comorbidity, they must sign the attestation form.
For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.
