Tompkins County received an allocation of 1,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 22. All 1,770 doses are designated for essential workers in phases 1A and 1B. The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) will use the COVID-19 vaccine registry to communicate appointment links directly with a random selection of eligible individuals.
New York State recently announced that anyone 50 years of age and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. A list of currently eligible individuals can be found on the TCHD COVID-19 Vaccines web page.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We’re making great progress toward community immunity through vaccinations. We need everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible and able to get an appointment.” Kruppa continued, “We have seen a concerning increase in recent cases, and it’s important that we continue to wear masks and keep distance in public, even if we’ve gotten doses of the vaccine.”
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to update the community on prioritized groups via press releases, the TCHD website, and email, and will use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available.
Any eligible individual can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website.
Individuals being vaccinated must produce proof of eligibility.
- If an individual is eligible due to their employment status, they must prove they are employed in the State of New York.
- If an individual is eligible due to their age, they must produce proof of age and proof of residence in New York.
- If an individuals is eligible due to a comorbidity, they must sign the attestation form.
