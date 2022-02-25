The Tompkins County Health Department clarified local mask advisory details following the CDC’s announcement adjusting their community level metrics related to masking and prevention steps. Tompkins County’s mask advisory will stay in effect as Tompkins County is currently listed as having a “high” community COVID-19 level under the CDC’s new framework.
The CDC announced updated community level metrics related to new COVID-related hospital admissions over the past seven days and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, as well as new COVID cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. TCHD continues to report local data, including hospitalizations. Cayuga Health System continues to report capacity at Cayuga Medical Center.
Masks continue to be a highly effective tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Under the local mask advisory, TCHD continues to urge mask wearing for all individuals while indoors and around others, as well as other precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Masks are recommended to be worn especially if you are around people who are ill, who may not be vaccinated against COVID-19, or with those who are at higher risk of severe illness. TCHD also recommends masks be worn by immunocompromised individuals, those with disabilities, and seniors who are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus. TCHD is also advising local businesses to continue to ask that patrons wear a mask while indoors and around others.
Under the CDC’s new framework, they add that at any level people can choose to wear a mask based on personal preference informed by personal level of risk.
In New York State, masks are still required in the following settings:
- Schools and childcare facilities
- All health care settings regulated by the Department of Health and other related state agencies will continue to require masks. This includes Cayuga Medical Center and Cayuga Medical Associates practices.
- Nursing homes
- Adult care facilities
- Correctional facilities
- Detention centers
- Homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters
- Public transit and transportation hubs, as well as trains, planes and airports in accordance with federal regulations.
Tompkins County is making high-quality KN95 masks freely available to the community. Refer to the TCHD website or call 2-1-1 for information on where these masks are available.
