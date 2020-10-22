ITHACA, NY -- A rider on TCAT route 31 and route 43 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tompkins County Health Department. Potential exposure may have occurred on Thursday, Oct. 15 on Route 31 inbound from 10:27 a.m.-10:58 a.m. to the Seneca Street stop, and Route 43 outbound from noon to 2:51 p.m. to TC3/Dryden.
The Health Department recommends that anyone who rode those buses during those times to seek testing at the Cayuga Health sampling site. Register ahead at cayugahealthsystem.org. Cornell students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155.
(0) comments
