Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today that she would not be renewing the statewide mask mandate that has been in place since Dec. 10. The mandate, which expires Thursday, Feb. 11, was re-instituted in December after the omicron variant caused massive spikes in cases — seen especially in Ithaca and at Cornell University.
Case numbers have dropped significantly both locally and statewide in the past few weeks, though Tompkins County Health Department is no longer reporting active cases. On Feb. 9, however, only two new positive tests were reported, plus eight self-reported positives. This is down significantly from early January, where more than 200 new cases were reported four days in a row.
Hochul will revisit the mask mandate for schools in March, however for now they will still be required. Masks will also still be required in places like healthcare facilities, public transit and some types of shelters. Of course, private businesses also have the freedom to institute masking requirements and policies of their own.
So in other words, they will be continuing the mask mandates for the members of the population who at least risk from covid and for whom the masks cause the most damage - namely the children - despite the fact that schools without mask mandates throughout the US and the world are doing no worse than those with these mandates. Continuing the mask mandates in the schools is continuing the child abuse. It needs to stop NOW.
