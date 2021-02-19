The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at T-Mobile during the following dates and times when they could have infected others. Another case was identified who worked at TCAT during the period when they could have infected others.
T-Mobile, 740 S Meadow St., Ithaca
- Sunday, February 14, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday, February 15, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
TCAT
- Friday, February 12: Route 82 from 2:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The individuals who tested positive are in isolation. If you were at T-Mobile or rode on TCAT Route 82 during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
