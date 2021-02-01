ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement during the following dates and times when they could have infected others. The Health Department was notified about another individual who rode on TCAT Bus Route 15 during the following date and times when they could have infected others.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, 130 Fairgrounds Memorial Pkwy, Ithaca
- Sunday, January 24, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, January 25, 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 26, 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 27, 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, January 29, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
TCAT, Route 15
- Saturday, January 30: outbound at 3:20 p.m. at Seneca St. Station, disembarked at Meadow at Ithaca Shopping Plaza at 3:30 p.m.
The individuals who tested positive are in isolation. If you were at Lowe’s or on this bus route during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
