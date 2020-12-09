ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department announced public COVID-19 exposures at Triphammer ReUse Center, Mahogany Grill and TOPS, all in Ithaca.
The Health Department received notification of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at the locations listed during the time when they could have infected others. The individuals who tested positive are in isolation and any close contacts are being notified for quarantine.
Potential public exposures include:
Triphammer ReUse Center, 2255 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca
- Sunday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Mahogany Grill, 112 N Aurora St., Ithaca
- Thursday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TOPS Friendly Markets, Meat Counter, 710 S Meadow St., Ithaca
- Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
If you were at any of the locations above during the dates and times listed, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
Triphammer ReUse shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols. Mahogany Grill shared that they closed for two days following notification of the positive cases, tested all employees, and is following all cleaning protocols. TOPS Market reported that they are following all COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols. Environmental Health staff consult with all businesses that have a positive case to ensure proper protocols are being followed.
“Anyone who may have been at these businesses during these dates and times should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. It is concerning to see more potential points of public exposure in our community and a reminder that the virus is present. The public exposures that we note are often related to employees, however, it is important to recognize that these businesses have customers coming and going who could unknowingly be positive. We all must remain vigilant and limit our exposures. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
