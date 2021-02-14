The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Ciao Restaurant during the following dates and times when they could have infected others. The Health Department was notified of another individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and rode on TCAT routes 14S and 14 during the following dates and times when they could have infected others.
Ciao, 2 Hickory Hollow Ln, Ithaca
- Saturday, February 6, 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday, February 8, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 9, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 10, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
TCAT, Routes 14S and 14
- Tuesday, February 9, route 14S outbound 12:19 p.m. at West Hill Village, disembarked 1 p.m. at Walmart. 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Thursday, February 11, route 14 outbound 8:14 a.m. at West Village and disembarked 8:27 a.m. at Cayuga Medical Center. Returning, boarded route 14 inbound 12:25 p.m. at Cayuga Medical Center and disembarked 12:43 p.m. at Elm @ West Village.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were at Ciao or on TCAT routes 14S or 14 during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
